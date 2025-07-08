EDMONTON - Despite being selected in the first round of the 2024 NHL entry draft, the Edmonton Oilers have decided to part ways with forward Sam O'Reilly.

The Oilers announced Tuesday night they have acquired 21-year-old forward Isaac Howard from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for O’Reilly, who was selected 32nd overall in the 2024 entry draft.

The five-foot-11 Howard skated in 37 games at Michigan State in 2024-25, registering 26 goals and 26 assists for 52 points. The lofty totals earned the left-shot winger a Hoby Baker Award as the NCAA’s top player.

The club also announced that Howard has agreed to a three-year Entry Level Contract (ELC) beginning in 2025-26.

Selected by the Lightning with the 31st overall selection in 2022 NHL draft, the Hudson, Wisc., native spent two impressive seasons with the Spartans compiling 34 goals and 54 assists for 88 points over 73 games.

This past spring, Howard earned a gold medal at the 2025 world hockey championship seeing action in four games and tallying one assist for the U.S.

The 19-year-old O’Reilly skated in 62 regular-season games with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League last season, recording 28 goals and 71 points. The Toronto native proceeded to play in 17 games during the OHL playoffs, netting seven goals and 22 points to help the Knights win the J. Ross Robertson Cup as OHL champions for a second season in a row.

O'Reilly’s 22 post-season points and plus-24 rating both ranked third among all London skaters. He played a key role in the Knights winning the organization’s third Memorial Cup, skating in five games and recording two goals and five points.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2025.