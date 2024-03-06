Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick are headed to the Edmonton Oilers.

The team acquired the fowards from the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday in exchange for draft picks..

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports a third-party broker is likely involved in the deal.

Sounds like draft picks part of return and a 3rd party broker likely involved. https://t.co/84i7Io02Z7 — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 6, 2024

Henrique, 34, has 18 goals and 42 points in 60 games this season.

This is the final season of a five-year, $29.125 million contract Henrique signed with the Ducks ahead of the 2018-19 season with an AAV of $5.82 million. He will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Henrique was originally drafted in the third round of the 2008 NHL Entry draft by the New Jersey Devils and spent the first eight years of his career there before he was traded to the Ducks midway through the 2017-18 campaign.

In 890 career NHL games, the Brantford, Ont. native has 257 goals and 521 points.

Internationally, Henrique has represented Canada on a number of occasions, including as part of a gold medal-winning entry at the 2021 IIHF World Hockey Championships in Latvia.

Carrick, 32, has eight goals and 11 points in 61 games this season.

The 6-foot centre is on the final season of a two-year $1.7 million deal with a cap hit of $850,000 per season. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

After being drafted 144th overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2010, Carrick broke through as a regular NHL player with the Ducks during the 2021-22 campaign, registering 11 goals and 19 points in 64 games.

Carrick has 26 goals and 48 points in 224 career games split between the Maple Leafs and Ducks.