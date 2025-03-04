The Edmonton Oilers have acquired forwards Trent Frederic and Max Jones from the Boston Bruins.

The Oiler sent defenceman Max Wanner, a 2025 second-round pick, and a 2026 fourth-round pick back to Boston in the deal. Wanner, a seventh-round pick of the Oilers in 2021, has one goal and one assist in 22 AHL games with the Bakersfield Condors this season. The second-round pick is the St. Louis Blues selection acquired by Edmonton last summer in the offer sheets for Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway.

The New Jersey Devils have received Shane LaChance from Edmonton for facilitating the deal, retaining 50 per cent of Frederic's salary. LaChance, who remains at Harvard University, was selected by the Oilers in the sixth round of the 2021 draft.

Frederic, 26, has eight goals and 15 points in 57 games with the Bruins this season. He is currently week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

The 6-foot-3 centre is on the final season of a two-year, $4.6 million deal with an annual cap hit of $2.3 million. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Drafted 29th overall by the Bruins in 2016, Frederic has 55 goals and 109 points in 337 career games.

Jones, 27, has been playing in the AHL and has 13 goals and 21 points in 38 games with the Providence Bruins. He went without a point in eight games with Boston this season.

A first-round pick of the Anaheim Ducks in the 2016 draft, Jones remains signed through next season at a cap hit of $1 million.



Bruins set course as seller

A perennial deadline buyer over the past several seasons, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney had previously stated he could change directions with the team struggling this year.

Trading Frederic came shortly after the Bruins announced captain Brad Marchand would be out week-to-week, joining Frederic and star blueliner Charlie McAvoy among their injured players.

Boston enters Tuesday's game against the Nashville Predators sitting two points back of the Detroit Red Wings for the final wild-card with two more games played.

“We’re going to look at all opportunities, whether it’s to improve our club now or with an eye towards moving forward,” Sweeney said last month. “Our veteran players have proven they’re good players. Is everybody having a career year? No.

“But that being said, they can help us and they can help other teams. That’s why you receive calls, and unfortunately, as part of the job, you have to make calls at this point in time of the year. So that’s just what’s going to happen over the next couple weeks.”

The Bruins, who have reached playoffs in each of the past eight seasons, fired head coach Jim Montgomery after an 8-9-3 start to this season. The team has a 20-17-5 record under his replacement, Joe Sacco.

Oilers ready for another deep run

After falling to the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final last year, the Oilers are loading up for another run this spring.

Edmonton sits second in the Pacific Division, sitting four points back of the Vegas Golden Knights for top spot in the Pacific Division.