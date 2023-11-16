Edmonton Oilers forward Adam Erne has been fined $2,018.23, the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreements for elbowing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare of the Seattle Kraken.

Halfway through the third period of last night's contest, Erne elbowed Bellemare along the boards in between the two benches. Erne was given a two-minute minor penalty for an illegal check to the head.

The Oilers went on to win the game 4-3 in overtime.

Erne, 28, has zero points in seven games with Edmonton this season. With the AHL's Bakersfield Condors, he has one goal in four appearances.