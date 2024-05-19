Edmonton Oilers centre Adam Henrique will not be available to his team for Game 7 of their second-round series against the Vancouver Canucks with an ankle injury, head coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed on Sunday.

Henrique, 34, only appeared in one game of the Canucks series after sustaining the injury in their five-game series win against the Los Angeles Kings.

The 6-foot centre was acquired by the Oilers, along with forward Sam Carrick, from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for a 2024 first-round draft pick prior to the trade deadline.

He recorded 24 goals and 51 points in 82 regular season games split between the Ducks and Oilers, while adding a goal and two points in the playoffs.

The Brantford, Ont., native is on the last season of a five-year, $29.125 million deal he signed with the Ducks in July of 2018 and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent.

Drafted 82nd overall by the New Jersey Devils in 2008, Henrique has 263 goals and 530 points in 912 career games split between the Devils, Ducks, and Oilers.