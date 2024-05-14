Edmonton Oilers forward Adam Henrique will miss his second consecutive game when his team takes on the Vancouver Canucks in Game 4 of their second-round series on Tuesday.

Henrique, 34, missed the Oilers 4-3 loss in Game 3 with an undisclosed injury.

He played 16 shifts for a total of 11:38 of ice time in Game 2 on Friday and also missed Game 1 of the series against Vancouver with an ankle injury.

The 6-foot centre was acquired by the Oilers, along with forward Sam Carrick, from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for a 2024 first-round draft pick prior to the trade deadline.

He recorded 24 goals and 51 points in 82 regular season games split between the Ducks and Oilers, while adding a goal and two points in the playoffs.

The Brantford, Ont., native is on the last season of a five-year, $29.125 million deal he signed with the Ducks in July of 2018 and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent.

Drafted 82nd overall by the New Jersey Devils in 2008, Henrique has 263 goals and 530 points in 912 career games split between the Devils, Ducks, and Oilers.

Vancouver leads the Canucks 2-1 in their second-round series and after Tuesday, the series shifts back to Edmonton for Game 5 on Thursday.