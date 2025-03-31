The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Damien Carfagna to a two-year entry-level contract that will begin in the 2025-26 season, the team announced Monday.

Carfagna spent the last two years at Ohio State University, what he skated in 72 games with nine goals and 34 points overall.

He finished with the most goals by an Ohio State defenceman (seven), and second-most in assists (21) and points (28) in 38 games this season.

The native of Wood Ridge, N.J. also spent a year at the University of New Hampshire.

The Oilers (42-26-5) hold an eight-point lead over the Vancouver Canucks for the third spot in the Pacific Division with nine games remaining on the schedule.