The Edmonton Oilers announced on Monday that Paul McFarland, Peter Aubry and Conor Allen have been added to the coaching staff.

McFarland will work as an assistant coach, Aubry will be the new goaltending coach and Allen will work as a skills coach.

McFarland joins head coach Kris Knoblauch's staff after leading the WHL's Calgary Hitmen as head coach a year ago. He previously worked as an assistant coach with the Florida Panthers (2017-19), Toronto Maple Leafs (2019-20) and Seattle Kraken (2021-24).

Aubry served as an associate coach with Nebraska-Omaha in the NCAA for the past two years, but was a developmental goaltending coach with the Chicago Blackhawks from 2015-24 before that.

Allen gets his first chance to coach in the NHL after spending last season with USA Hockey's national under-17 team.

The Oilers also announced that Hall of Famer Paul Coffey will not be serving as an assistant coach in the upcoming season, instead transitioning back to a special advisor to ownership and hockey operations role - a role in which he served from 2022-24.

Edmonton is coming off a second consecutive defeat at the hands of the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final, falling in six games this year.