The Edmonton Oilers have added former forward Zack Kassian as a pro scout, the team announced on Saturday.

Kassian recently wrapped up a 13-year professional career after retiring from the NHL on Oct. 26, 2023. He previously played seven seasons with the Oilers from 2015-16 to 2021-22.

He spent part of the 2023-24 season in Czechia, playing eight games with Sparta Praha.

Drafted 13th overall by the Buffalo Sabres in 2009, Kassian helped Canada earn silver at the 2011 World Juniors.

The Windsor, Ont., native skated in 661 career NHL games, scoring 92 goals with 203 points split between the Sabres, Vancouver Canucks, Oilers and Arizona Coyotes.

In other front office moves, the Oilers promoted Warren Rychel to director of pro scouting and added Aaron Nagy (amateur scout), Erik Elenz (video and analytics coaching coordinator), Dominik Zrim (director, hockey strategy) and David Evanochko (lead solutions architect) to the organization.