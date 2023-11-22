The Edmonton Oilers' defensive woes continued Wednesday as they allowed four goals in the first period against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Calvin Pickard replaced Stuart Skinner in net near the end of the frame as the Hurricanes took a 4-1 lead into the first intermission.

Jesper Fast opened the scoring just over 10 minutes in, batting a rebound past Skinner for his second on the year. Jack Drury got his first of the season less than a minute later followed by goals from Teuvo Teravainen and Seth Jarvis, all within a span of five minutes from the Hurricanes' first score.

Skinner stopped 10 of the 14 shots he faced before departing. He came into Wednesday's outing with a .873 save percentage and a goals-against average of 3.39.

The Oilers allowed a total of 11 goals in their previous two outings, losing 6-4 to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday and 5-3 to the Florida Panthers Monday night.

Edmonton entered play Wednesday ranked 30th in the NHL in goals allowed per game (3.88) and dead last in save percentage (.873).

They sit seventh in the Pacific Division at 5-11-1 through their first 17 games.