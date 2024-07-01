Adam Henrique is back with the Edmonton Oilers.

Edmonton signed the veteran forward to a two-year, $6 million deal, according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug.

Henrique, 34, finished last season with the Oilers after he was acquired, along with centre Sam Carrick, from the Anaheim Ducks for two draft picks at the trade deadline.

The 6-foot centre recorded 24 goals and 51 points in 82 games split between the Ducks and Oilers. He added four goals and seven points during the Oilers’ Stanley Cup Final run before they were eliminated by the Florida Panthers.

Henrique is coming off a five-year, $29.125 million deal he signed with the Ducks in July of 2018.

Drafted 82nd overall by the New Jersey Devils in 2008, Henrique has 263 goals and 530 points in 912 career games split between the Devils, Ducks and Oilers.

The Brantford, Ont., native has represented Canada twice at the World Championship, winning a gold medal in 2021 and taking home a silver medal in 2019.

Henrique is another in a long list of signings the Oilers completed on the opening day of free agency this summer, as the Oilers already agreed to deals with a large group of forwards, including Viktor Arvidsson, Jeff Skinner, Corey Perry and Matthias Janmark.

They also bolstered their blueline with the additions of Josh Brown and Connor Carrick.