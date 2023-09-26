The NHL and adidas revealed the uniforms the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames will sport for the 2023 Heritage Classic on Tuesday.

The Oilers, who will host the outdoor game at Commonwealth Stadium on Oct. 29, will wear a blue jersey with tan pants.

"For the Oilers’ NHL Heritage Classic look, adidas created new front crest artwork that combines the vintage-inspired uniform with the distinctive oil drop of the Oilers, featuring a player number in the oil drop crest," the league's release said. "The new player names and numbers, designed by adidas, are rendered in layered felt. Adidas paid meticulous attention to details in completing this traditional look, including the use of sleeve numbers on only one arm and the captain’s marks overlapping the shoulder yoke."

The Flames will wear a white jersey with a circular logo in the centre and several red stripes below.

"The Flames’ NHL Heritage Classic look nods to the historic red and white colorway used by the Calgary Stampeders hockey team," the release added. "The only Flames Gold featured within the entire uniform is the word “CALGARY FLAMES” in the crest and top stitch detailing in the numbers."

Inspired by the past, brought to life today 🔥



Our 2023 @TimHortons #HeritageClassic jerseys pay tribute to the Calgary Stampeders hockey club from the 50’s and 60’s, bringing our city’s rich history to life ahead of this incredible edition of the Battle Of Alberta! pic.twitter.com/98CLcZlPfn — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) September 26, 2023

