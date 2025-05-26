Goaltender Calvin Pickard returned to Edmonton Oilers practice on Monday as the team prepares for Game 4 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars.

Following practice, head coach Kris Knoblauch told the media that Pickard is getting close and might serve as a backup in Game 4.

Knoblauch added that veteran defenceman Mattias Ekholm, who hasn't played a game in the postseason due to an injury, is still considered day-to-day and doesn't know if he'll play on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old native of Sweden would be a big addition to Edmonton's blueline after scoring nine goals and 33 points over 65 games in the regular season.

"I think it's gonna be soon. Whether it's tomorrow or the next game or whatever it is, I'm happy with my body and the way I feel," Ekholm told the media after practice. "Really excited about where the team's at and how they're playing."

Forward Connor Brown will miss Game 4 after suffering an undisclosed injury in Sunday's blowout 6-1 victory.

Brown, 31, has five goals and three assists over 14 playoff games this spring after netting 13 goals and 30 points across 82 regular season games.

Pickard, 33, took over the Oilers net in Game 3 of their first-round matchup against the Los Angeles Kings and had gone 6-0 before going down with an undisclosed injury on May 10.

The 6-foot-1 netminder has a 2.84 goals-against average and .888 save percentage in the playoffs after going 22-10-1 during the regular season with a 2.71 GAA and .900 save percentage.

Stuart Skinner has been between the pipes for Edmonton since Game 3 of their second-round series against the Vegas Golden Knights and has gone 4-4 in the postseason with a 2.66 GAA and .902 save percentage.

Skinner, 26, backstopped the Oilers to a Stanley Cup Final appearance in 2024, going 14-9 with a 2.45 GAA and .901 save percentage.

The Oilers hold a 2-1 series advantage over the Stars with Game 4 set to take place at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Tuesday night.