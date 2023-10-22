Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid is expected to be out for one-to-two weeks due to an upper-body injury suffered Saturday against the Winnipeg Jets, the team announced Sunday.

McDavid looked to be in discomfort and was grabbing his left side as he skated to the bench with 4:20 remaining in the third period, and he did not return to the ice for the rest of regulation or overtime.

The Oilers went on to lose 3-2 in the extra frame in Saturday's contest and fell to 1-3-1 on the season.

After the game, head coach Jay Woodcroft said the injury appeared to be "muscular."

“I didn’t walk back in there [locker room] yet, but I’m sure we’ll have something [Sunday],” the coach told the media. “It didn’t appear to be anything, it appeared to be muscular more than anything to me as I watched during the play. We’ll see. I’ll have more information [Sunday].”

McDavid logged 20:48 of ice time on Saturday.

The reigning Hart Trophy winner's injury puts his status in question for the Herritage Classic against the Calgary Flames to be held at Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium on Oct. 29.

McDavid has two goals and six assists over five games with the Oilers so far this season.