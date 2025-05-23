Connor Brown and Brett Kulak scored just 1:13 apart late in the second period, and the Edmonton Oilers carry a 3-0 lead over the Dallas Stars into the third period of Game 2.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also contributed a power-play goal in the opening frame.

Stuart Skinner continued his strong play in a bounce back performance, as he turned away all six shots he saw in the second period to keep Dallas off the board.

Skinner allowed five goals - four in the third period - on 27 shots in Game 1.

Jake Oettinger was brilliant early in the second period for Dallas, but the veteran struggled late.

Brown was in the right spot at the right time, tipping in a Nugent-Hopkins shot to stun the Stars at the 16:36 mark - just 1:13 after their second goal of the game - to make it 3-0.

Edmonton initially broke through in the second period, as moments after Skinner made a strong save from an awkward position, Kulak fired a shot from distance that was blocked, but he collected his own rebound and beat Oettinger with a wrister to give Edmonton a 2-0 lead.

Thirteen minutes into the second frame, Edmonton challenged Oettinger in an extended offensive-zone possession. Evander Kane found Leon Draisaitl wide open on a centering pass, but Draisaitl couldn't control the puck.

Moments later, Kane tried another shot which bounced around the crease for a moment on a rebound before Oettinger collected to put out the fire.

Both sides generated strong tries on offence through the first half of the second period, but Skinner and Oettinger were both able to rise to the challenge.

Edmonton opened the second period with 1:30 remaining in a power play from the first period; a couple of dangerous opportunities couldn't beat Oettinger, and the score remained 1-0.

Mikael Granlund picked up the first penalty of the game for Dallas at the 5:34 mark of the first period, taking a boarding penalty after driving Troy Stecher from behind.

It took the Oilers just 17 seconds to cash in, as a long shot from Evan Bouchard was tipped in by Nugent-Hopkins for the opening tally of the game.

The Stars own a 1-0 series lead after rallying for a 6-3 victory in Game 1 on Wednesday.

Edmonton eliminated the Stars in six games to reach the Stanley Cup Final a year ago.