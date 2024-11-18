NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid was named the NHL's first star of the week on Monday.

He had eight points (three goals, five assists) over three games last week. McDavid also reached the 1,000-point milestone, becoming the fourth-youngest player in league history to reach the plateau.

Dallas Stars left-winger Mason Marchment was named second star and Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy took the third star.

Marchment had five points (1-4) in a 7-1 win over Pittsburgh on Nov. 11. He finished with nine points (4-5) over three games.

Vasilevskiy was 2-0-0 with a 0.50 goals-against average, one shutout and a .981 save percentage last week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2024.