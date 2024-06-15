For the first time so far during this year's Stanley Cup Playoffs, Sergei Bobrovsky is headed to the bench early.

The Edmonton Oilers scored five goals in the first 25 minutes of Saturday night's Stanley Cup Final Game 4, prompting head coach Paul Maurice to go to Anthony Stolarz after a marker from Darnell Nurse.

Bobrovsky allowed the five goals on 16 shots, stopping 11, as he came out of the game with Florida trailing 5-1.

Edmonton scored three in the opening period, getting goals from Mattias Janmark, Adam Henrique and Dylan Holloway. Connor McDavid put home his first ever Cup Final goal to begin the second and Nurse's first of this year's playoffs later in the frame ended Bobrovsky's evening.

The 35-year-old netminder came into Saturday with a 2.07 goals-against average and .916 save percentage in 20 playoff games.

The Panthers lead the Oilers 3-0 in the best-of-seven series. If necessary, Game 5 will go Tuesday night in Sunrise, Fla., giving the Panthers the opportunity to capture their first ever Stanley Cup on home ice.