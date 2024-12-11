The Edmonton Oilers have claimed defenceman Alec Regula off waivers from the Boston Bruins on Wednesday.

Regula has yet to suit up in a game this season. He spent the 2023-24 season with the AHL's Providence Bruins, scoring four goals with 26 points in 55 games.

A third-round pick (67th overall) by the Detroit Red Wings in 2018, Regula made his NHL debut as a member of the Chicago Blackhawks during the 2020-21 season. He was dealt to Boston in June 2023 along with Ian Mitchell in exchange for Nick Foligno and Taylor Hall.

He is on a one-year, $775,000 contract.

The West Bloomfield, Mich. native has appeared in 22 career NHL games, all with the Blackhawks.

Sharks put Pulli on unconditional waivers

The San Jose Sharks have placed defenceman Valtteri Pulli on unconditional waivers to initiate the process of buying out his contract.

Pulli, 23, appeared in two games with the AHL's San Jose Barracuda, recording one assist. He spent the 2023-24 season with the Barracuda, scoring three goals with 10 points in 59 games.

“Valtteri requested to play in Europe and we mutually agreed to terminate his contract,” said Sharks assistant general manager Joe Will. "We want to thank Valtteri for his contributions to the organization and wish him all the best.”

Pulli was in the second season of a two-year, $1.9 million contract he signed in May 2023.