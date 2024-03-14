Connor Brown's goal drought with the Edmonton Oilers has finally come to an end.

The 30-year-old winger scored his first goal of the season his 55th game on Wednesday as the Oilers defeated the Washington Capitals 7-2. Brown, who was enduring a 72-game goal drought, scored the Oilers' seventh goal of the win, deflecting home a pass from Evander Kane with nine minutes left in the third period.

“It’s nice to have it in the past. It’s nice to get on the board and just go out and play,” said Brown. “I believed in myself. I know that I was just focused on feeling better, getting faster, stronger, playing better. I know that I’m around the net enough that one is going to pop in.”

Prior to Wednesday night, Brown's last goal came on March 24, 2022, against the Winnipeg Jets when he was a member of the Ottawa Senators. He was limited to just four games in the 2022-23 season with the Capitals due to a torn ACL, failing to score before the injury.

Brown joined the Oilers on July 1 on a one-year, $775,000 deal with a $3.225 million bonus for playing in 10 games. The Toronto native has 91 goals and 222 points in 503 career games with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators, Capitals and Oilers.

Edmonton has now won two straight games as the team continues to chase the Vancouver Canucks for first place in the Pacific Division. The Canucks have a nine-point lead in the race with three more games played.