Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid recorded his 1,000th career point with a goal in Thursday’s game against the Nashville Predators.

McDavid, the 99th player to reach the milestone, did so in 659 games becoming the fourth fastest ever to complete the feat.

Only Hall of Famers Wayne Gretzky (424), Mario Lemieux (513) and Mike Bossy (656) achieved 1,000 points in less games than McDavid.

The 27-year-old has captured the Art Ross Trophy for most points five times, since breaking into the league in 2015-16.

McDavid has also won the Rocket Richard Trophy for most goals once, the Hart Trophy for Most Valuable Player three times and was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy for playoff MVP last year despite the Oilers losing the Stanley Cup Final to the Florida Panthers.

The Oilers selected McDavid first overall in the 2015 NHL Draft.