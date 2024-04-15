Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid recorded his 100th assist of the season on Monday against the San Jose Sharks, becoming the fourth player in NHL history to reach the century milestone.

McDavid, no stranger to having his name said among the greatest players to ever play in the NHL, joins Hall of Famers Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux and Bobby Orr on that exclusive list.

Gretzky, who achieved the feat most recently during the 1990-91 season, recorded 100 assists 11 times in his career.

Lemieux had 114 assists during the 1988-89 season and Orr was the first to reach 100 in a season when he collected 102 assists during the 1970-71 campaign.

McDavid’s previous career high in assists was 89, which he set last year as part of a 153-point season.

The 27-year-old captured his third-consecutive Art Ross Trophy in 2022-23, and has five since breaking into the league in 2015-16.