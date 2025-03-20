Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid exited his team's game against the Winnipeg Jets with a lower-body injury in the second period on Thursday night.

McDavid appeared to be in some discomfort near the end of the second period after getting tangled up with Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey.

The 6-foot-1 centre did not return for the start of the third period and the team confirmed he would miss the remainder of the game.

McDavid recorded an assist in 14:59 of ice time prior to his exit with the game tied 2-2.

The Newmarket, Ont., native's absence is the second major injury news on Thursday for the Oilers after star centre Leon Draisaitl sustained an undisclosed injury during the Oilers' 7-1 win over the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday and is considered game-to-game.

McDavid has 26 goals and 90 points in 62 games this season as the Oilers continue to chase top spot in the Pacific Division.

The Oilers will take on the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night and will have three days off before hosting the Dallas Stars on Wednesday.