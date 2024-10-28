Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid suffered a lower-body injury in the first period of Monday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The team has ruled him out for the remainder of the contest.

The injury occurred during the opening shift of the game as McDavid was battling for the puck in the offensive zone.

Blue Jackets defenceman Zach Werenski appeared to trip McDavid, who went tumbling into the boards. No penalty was called on the play.

The Oilers' captain attempted to remain in the play, but eventually skated to the bench under his own power and did not take another shift.

McDavid has appeared in nine games this season for the Oilers and has three goals and seven assists.