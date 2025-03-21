The Edmonton Oilers will be without Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on Saturday as head coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed that neither will play against the Seattle Kraken.

Knoblauch added that there's no exact timeline for either forward but said they could be out as long as a week.

McDavid exited Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Winnipeg Jets following a second-period collision with Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey. Knoblauch was impressed with the team’s response without McDavid.

"We're very confident with the team that we have," he said. "Players that can step up and play bigger responsibilities than they have previously this season.

"I thought there was a great effort by so many of our guys. There's no quit, and we're gonna need more of that."

McDavid, 28, has 26 goals and 90 points in 63 games this season.

Draisaitl sustained an undisclosed injury in Edmonton's 7-1 win over Utah on Tuesday and did not dress against the Jets. He leads the league with 49 goals and the Oilers with 101 points.