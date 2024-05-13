Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid spoke to reporters Monday after taking two cross-checks just the final buzzer in Game 3 against the Vancouver Canucks Sunday.

McDavid largely declined to comment on the end-of-game incident that has left Canucks defenceman Carson Soucy facing a hearing with the league's department of player safety. He would only state the incident was "part of a heated series."

The Oilers star did, however, comment on the physicality of the series, which he said he's enjoying.

"It’s fun to be a part of,“ McDavid said of the all-Canadian matchup.

As the Canucks finished off a 4-3 win Sunday, Soucy shoved McDavid behind the net. The Oilers captain responded with a slash on Soucy, Canucks blueliner Nikita Zadorov then cross-checked McDavid towards Soucy, whose cross-check made contact with McDavid's face as he fell forward.

Zadorov received a $5,000 fine for his cross-check on Monday - the maximum allowable under the CBA. Soucy will have his hearing Monday afternoon, which could result in a suspension.

Soucy did receive a minor penalty for the cross-check at the end of Game 3, though no time remained on the clock. The 29-year-old defenceman has four assists in nine games this postseason after recording two goals and six points in 40 games during the regular season.

McDavid, by his standards, has largely been held in check by the Canucks in the second round, owning a goal and two assists through three games. He had a goal and 14 points in five games in the first-round against the Los Angeles Kings.

Game 4 is set for Tuesday in Edmonton with the Canucks leading the second-round series 2-1.