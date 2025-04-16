Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid recorded an assist in the first period against the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday to reach the 100-point plateau for the eighth time in his NHL career.

McDavid ties Hall of Famer Marcel Dionne for third most 100-point seasons in NHL history, trailing two other members of the Hall of Fame, Mario Lemieux, who has 10, and Wayne Gretzky, who reached the milestone 15 times.

The 28-year-old has now posted five consecutive triple digit point seasons, including the career-high 153 he recorded during the 2022-23 campaign.

McDavid has captured the Art Ross Trophy for most points in the NHL five times and the Maurice Richard Trophy for most goals in the league once.

The Oilers captain has also been awarded with the Hart Memorial Trophy as league MVP on three occasions, 2016-17, 2020-21 and 2022-23, when he fell just one vote short of being a unanimous selection.

McDavid’s Oilers will open the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs against the Los Angeles Kings for the fourth straight season.

The Oilers won each of the previous three first-round meetings.