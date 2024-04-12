Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid missed his second consecutive game after being ruled out of Friday’s contest against the Arizona Coyotes.

McDavid said that he, "probably won't go tonight" after the team practiced earlier on Friday.

“I never want to miss games,” McDavid told the media after Friday’s skate. “But at the end of the day, we are after bigger things here and everyone being healthy is priority number one.”

The 27-year-old was also held out of Wednesday’s 5-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights.

He suffered a lower-body injury last Saturday late in a game against the Calgary Flames.

McDavid currently sits at 99 assists on the season, one helper short of becoming the fourth player in NHL history to reach 100 in a single campaign.

The Richmond Hill, ON. native has 31 goals and 130 points in 74 games this season.