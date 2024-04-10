Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid has been ruled out of Wednesday’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

McDavid was listed as a game-time decision by head coach Kris Knoblauch earlier on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old suffered a lower-body injury during Saturday’s 4-2 victory over the Calgary Flames.

The Richmond Hill, ON. native is one assist away from becoming the fourth player in NHL history to record 100 helpers in a season.

Hall of Famers Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux and Bobby Orr are the only players to top the century mark in assists in a season.

McDavid has 31 goals to go along with his 99 assists in 74 games this season for the Oilers.