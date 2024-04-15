Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid is expected to return to the lineup tonight against the San Jose Sharks, per TSN's Ryan Rishaug.

McDavid was skating on a line with Adam Henrique and Zach Hyman at practice this morning while Leon Draisaitl was with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Warren Foegele.

McDavid on a line with Henrique and Hyman. Looks to be in based on this.



Draisaitl with RNH and Foegele.



Kane not on the ice. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) April 15, 2024

The 27-year-old has missed the last three games with a lower-body injury

McDavid is looking to crack 100 assists in a season for the first time in his career as he is currently at 99 on the year. In 74 games this season, he has 31 goals and 130 points, third in league scoring behind Nikita Kucherov (141) and Nathan MacKinnon (138).

The Oilers face the Sharks on Monday at home before wrapping up the regular season with a two-game road trip against Arizona Coyotes and Colorado Avalanche.