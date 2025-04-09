Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid will return to the lineup tonight against the St. Louis Blues, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

McDavid has missed the last eight games with an undisclosed injury.

The 28-year-old has 26 goals and 64 assists over 63 games with the Oilers in 2024-25.

The Oilers captain last skated in the team's 4-3 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets on March 20.

He played 14:59 and picked up an assist, but did not play in the third period or OT.

Earlier on Wednesday, head coach Kris Knoblauch said that McDavid was among a group players that were considered day-to-day to a week away from being ready, but that he expected them back before the end of the season.