While the Edmonton Oilers are disappointed in the three-game suspension levied to captain Connor McDavid, there will not be an appeal on the decision, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

McDavid was suspended three games on Monday for cross-checking Vancouver Canucks forward Conor Garland in Saturday's 3-2 loss.

The incident occurred late in the third period of Saturday's contest when McDavid got tangled up with Garland for an extended period and eventually cross-checked him in the face.

McDavid received a five-minute major and a game misconduct for the cross-check.

The 28-year-old is second on the Oilers in scoring this season with 20 goals and 65 points in 43 games.

Previously, McDavid had been suspended once before in his career, when he was given a two-game suspension in 2019 after an illegal check to the head on then-New York Islanders defenceman Nick Leddy.

The Oilers begin a six-game homestand on Tuesday against the Washington Capitals with a rematch against the Canucks on Thursday.