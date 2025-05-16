Edmonton Oilers defenceman Mattias Ekholm will not play in Games 1 or 2 of the Western Conference Final, but head coach Kris Knoblauch is optimistic he will make his debut in the 2025 postseason at some point in the series.

Knoblauch said that goaltender Calvin Pickard also won't be available early in the series, but is hopeful he will be cleared at some point in the third-round series.

Pickard backstopped the Oilers to six straight wins before being forced to miss Game 3 against the Vegas Golden Knights with an undisclosed injury. He had previously been labelled day-to-day. With his 6-0 record, Pickard also holds a .888 save percentage and a 2.84 goals-against average.

Stuart Skinner, who opened the playoffs as Edmonton's starter, bounced back from dropping Game 3 with shutouts in both Games 4 and 5 as the Oilers eliminated in the Golden Knights. Skinner is 2-3 with a .884 save percentage and a 3.05 GAA.

Ekholm has been taking light skates after missing the last month with an undisclosed injury.

The 34-year-old defenceman spent much of March and April out of the lineup before being ruled out indefinitely near the end of the regular season. He has not yet played in the 2025 postseason.

Prior to the injury, Ekholm had nine goals and 24 assists for 33 points in 65 games during the regular season.

Edmonton will face the winner of the series between the Winnipeg Jets and Dallas Stars, which Dallas leads 3-2 ahead of Game 6 on Saturday. The Oilers are in the Western Conference final for the third time in four years.