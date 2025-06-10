Edmonton Oilers defenceman Jake Walman received two separate $5,000 fines on Tuesday for actions in his team's Game 3 blowout loss to the Florida Panthers.

Walman received a $5,000 fine for roughing against Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk and additional $5,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct for an incident involving Florida's bench.

The second fine was a result of Walman squirting water at Panthers players on their bench from his place on the visiting side.

“I obviously did that for a reason,” Walman said post-game, reluctant to further explain why. “It’s just gamesmanship, I guess.”

Walman picked up six minutes in penalties in Game 3, all of which were assessed with just under five minutes remaining.

The 29-year-old blueliner has one goal and eight points in 19 playoff games this spring. He had one goal and eight points in 15 games with the Oilers after being acquired from the San Jose Sharks at the trade deadline.

Walman is signed through next season at a cap hit of $3.4 million.