Edmonton Oilers defenceman Philip Broberg appears to be gaining trade value while playing in the AHL.

Broberg was assigned to the AHL on Dec. 7, two days after Oilers general manager Ken Holland denied a report that defenceman's agent, Darrin Ferris, had been granted permission to search for a trade.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports a trade still seems to be most likely outcome for Broberg, but notes he could be moved as part of a bigger deal.

"It remains a curious situation for Philip Broberg. As we know, they're in win-now mode and he couldn't get into the lineup at the NHL level," Dreger said on Insider Trading. "Yet, you look at his [AHL] numbers – he's playing in Bakersfield and he's logging between 25 and 27 minutes per game. He wants to get back into the NHL. That's not likely in Edmonton, unless there's an injury, so trade seems the most likely.

"But here's an interesting twist: maybe it's not just Philip Broberg for an asset coming back to the Edmonton Oilers. Maybe Broberg becomes the sweetener so they can also move Jack Campbell's contract to free up a little bit of cap space. So, Broberg is a commodity, and it seems like that commodity is growing higher day by day."

Selected eighth overall by the Oilers in 2019 draft, Broberg has no points in 10 games with Edmonton this season and one goal and four points in eight AHL games.

Goalie trade market to heat up?

While the Oilers explore a deal to move Campbell, who is also currently playing in the AHL, TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports they are one of several teams scouring the options at goaltender.

"Edmonton is one of at least four teams that's keeping tabs in this market," Johnston added on Insider Trading. "We've mentioned Carolina. We've mentioned New Jersey. Los Angeles has lost Pheonix Copley, and they may be looking for maybe some lower-down depth, but also at that position.

"As the [NHL] formally moves into its holiday roster freeze here – meaning there's no trades or waiver activity through Dec. 28 – I'm thinking on the other side of the holidays that the goaltending moves might be something that sparks the trade market because we have a lot of teams looking there. You only have to look at Detroit right now. They had three NHL goalies on their roster entering the week. They were down to one and they were signing Michael Hutchinson after a couple [of] injuries. So, there's been a lot of carnage in the crease around the league this year."

Campbell was assigned to the Condors after clearing waivers in early November and has a 4-6-0 record since joining the AHL club with a .888 save percentage and a 3.46 goals-against average. Signed at a cap hit of $5 million through the 2026-27 season, the 31-year-old started the season 1-4-0 with Edmonton with a .873 save percentage and a 4.50 GAA.

The Oilers have leaned heavily on Stuart Skinner, with Calvin Pickard now serving as his backup. Skinner has an 11-9-1 record with a .884 save percentage and a 3.04 GAA over 22 games this season. Pickard has appeared in four games, going 1-2-0 with a 2.99 GAA and a .901 save percentage.