EDMONTON - Edmonton Oilers' defenceman Darnell Nurse has been suspended by the NHL for one game, without pay, for cross-checking forward Quinton Byfield of the Los Angeles Kings during Sunday's game in the Alberta capital.

The National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced the penalty on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at 14:36 of the second period. Nurse was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking. Nurse will miss the Oilers' final regular-season game on Wednesday against the San Jose Sharks.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Nurse will forfeit $48,177.08. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

The Kings won the game 5-0 and later accused the Oilers of dressing a "B team" to try and injure them before they meet in the first round of the NHL playoffs for the fourth consecutive year.