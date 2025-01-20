Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch said Monday that newest addition John Klingberg will not suit up for the team for at least a week.

The defenceman was on the ice this morning for the Oilers, skating as the extra defenceman after signing a one-year, $1 million pro-rated deal on Jan. 17.

Klingberg signed as a free agent and has not played an NHL game since Nov. 11, 2023 after undergoing hip resurfacing surgery.

He started the 2023-24 season with the Toronto Maple Leafs after signing a one-year, $4.15 million contract and had five assists in 14 games before the injury shut him down.

Drafted 131st overall by the Dallas Stars in the 2010 draft, Klingberg has 81 goals and 412 points in 633 career games split between the Stars, Anaheim Ducks, Minnesota Wild, and Maple Leafs.

The Oilers kick off a six-game homestand this week against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday, the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday and the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday before facing the Seattle Kraken next Monday.