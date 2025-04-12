With the playoffs around the corner, Edmonton Oilers defenceman Mattias Ekholm is believed to have a serious injury that will keep him out of the lineup for quite some time, according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug.

Rishaug says there are further tests to be done but the worst-case scenario is it will end Ekholm's season with the best case being it will sideline him for quite awhile.

Ekholm returned to the Oilers lineup on Friday night from an undisclosed injury that had kept him out since March 26. He took two shifts and fell twice in the opening period. The 34-year-old had his skates looked at but left the game after skating briefly during a stoppage in play.

He played just 1:30 minutes before leaving and did not return. Ekholm had missed seven straight games and 13 of Edmonton's previous 17 matchups.

He has nine goals and 24 assists for 33 points in 64 games this season with the Oilers, his third with the organization.

The Oilers clinched a playoff spot last night and currently sit third in the Pacific Division. They have three games remaining on their regular-season schedule against the Winnipeg Jets (Sunday), Los Angeles Kings (Monday) and Sharks (Wednesday).