Edmonton Oilers forward Dylan Holloway is expected to be out longer-term, head coach Kris Knoblauch told reporters Tuesday.

TSN's Ryan Rishaug reports Holloway is dealing with a knee injury.

"I don't know specifically, I think it will be longer-term, but how long we're not sure," Knoblauch said.

Holloway went down awkwardly in the second period of Monday's matchup with the New York Islanders and was forced to leave the game. Knoblauch did not have an update on Holloway after the 4-1 win.

The 22-year-old played 7:23 before departing. He has one goal in 14 games so far this season.

Edmonton will be back in action on Wednesday when they host the Seattle Kraken.