For the first time this season, the Edmonton Oilers are the top-ranked Canadian team in our weekly Power Rankings.

The Oilers, fresh off a 2-1-0 week, are up three spots, from 10th to seventh. Edmonton, an elite defensive team for much of the season, ranking second in expected goals against, is finally getting some consistent goaltending.

The Oilers are averaging 2.00 goals against per game over their last five. Edmonton’s goals saved above expected ranks 13th during that five-game stretch – a big improvement from where it ranked prior, third worst in the NHL.

The Winnipeg Jets are down a couple of spots, from ninth to 11th on our list. Yes, the Jets still rank fourth in points percentage, thanks to a record-setting start to the season. That said, the Jets are in a bit of a free fall.

Winnipeg’s offence has fallen off since its 15-1-0 start to the season. During that stretch, the Jets averaged more than 4.5 goals per game - best in the NHL. The Jets are 5-8-0 since then, averaging 2.31 goals per game - 28th overall. Winger Nikolaj Ehlers, who remains out day-to-day, may practice this week, which would be great news for the struggling Jets.

Sliding six spots, from seventh to 13th, are the Toronto Maple Leafs. Toronto has lost two straight and is struggling to find depth scoring.

Over the Leafs' past three games, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, John Tavares and William Nylander have combined for six goals - the rest of the team has zero. The Maple Leafs are in action next Tuesday on TSN against a high-flying Devils team that boasts the best power play in the NHL.

Down one spot, from 14th to 15th, are the Vancouver Canucks. The Canucks sit 13th in goal differential but rank 21st in expected goal differential.

It is commendable the Canucks are keeping their head above water in the absence of key players like Thatcher Demko, Filip Hronek and J.T. Miller, but their current homestand is not going to be an easy one. In addition to having a much better record on the road, Vancouver will host the Blues, Panthers, Bruins and Avalanche in the next seven days.

The Ottawa Senators continue to bounce around the middle of our list, up five spots from 21st to 16th. Ottawa finished last week with a 2-1-0 record. Their loss, a 4-2 score against the Islanders, was a game Ottawa outplayed its opponent by a considerable margin.

An argument can be made the process looks better than the result with this team, but that is a familiar story for a Senators squad battling to stay in the playoff race in the East.

The Calgary Flames, fresh off a 1-1-1 week, are down three spots from 23rd to 26th on our list. Regression seems to have finally caught up to the Flames, who benefitted from excellent goaltending early in the season.

Calgary sits 28th in goals and expected goals per game, 12th in goals against and 10th in expected goals against. The Flames sit one point out of a wild-card spot but have lost six of their last seven games. It is looking more and more unlikely they will be a playoff team this season.

The Montreal Canadiens are up four spots from last to 29th in our Power Rankings.

The Habs, 2-1-0 last week, have benefitted greatly from Patrik Laine’s presence in the lineup. Not only did Laine score in his first two games with the Canadiens, but the forward group as a whole looks more balanced with him slotted in on the second line. The Canadiens are at home Monday night to the Anaheim Ducks.