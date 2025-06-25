Evander Kane has been traded from from the Edmonton Oilers to the Vancouver Canucks for a fourth-round pick in this year's draft.

Kane first announced the trade on X. His agent, Dan Milstein, told TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun that three teams were interested, with the Canucks winning out, which was where Kane wanted to go.

"As my time with the @EdmontonOilers has now come to a close, I want to take a moment to sincerely thank the entire organization, my teammates, and the incredible community of Edmonton," Kane wrote. "To the Oilers Ownership, front office, coaching staff, and trainers—thank you for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be a part of such a respected and passionate franchise. Your support meant everything, and I’ll always be grateful for the chance to compete in the blue and orange. To my teammates—thank you for the battles, the friendships, and the memories.

"I’ll always remember the playoff runs, the highs and lows, and the pride of going to war with a special group of guys. To the fans—thank you for embracing me and showing unwavering support throughout my time in Edmonton. Rogers Place was always electric, and I’m proud to have played in front of such a passionate hockey city. My family and I have built some incredible relationships that will last forever.

"With that said, I’m incredibly excited for the next chapter of my career as I join the @Canucks . It’s an honor to become part of an organization and team I grew up watching as a kid. Vancouver is a city that lives and breathes hockey, I’m looking forward to the opportunity to play in front of my hometown as I did many years ago as a Vancouver Giant. With appreciation, Evander Kane."

Kane, 33, missed the entire regular season while recovering from abdominal and knee surgeries. He recorded six goals and 12 points in 21 playoff games before his team was eliminated in the Stanley Cup Final. The 6-foot-2 winger had 24 goals and 44 points in 77 games in 2023-24 and added four goals and eight points in the Oilers’ run to the Stanley Cup Final.

No salary was retained in the deal, meaning moving Kane clears $5.13 million in cap space for the Oilers, who need to re-sign restricted free agent Evan Bouchard this summer.

The team had $11.96 million in space before the trade, per PuckPedia, with 19 players under contract for next season. Forwards Corey Perry, Connor Brown, Trent Frederic, Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Skinner are all slated for unrestricted free agency, while defenceman John Klingberg is also set to hit the open market after signing with Edmonton in January.

LeBrun reports the Oilers will also look to trade Viktor Arvidsson this summer and clear an additional $4 million from their books.



Canucks roster near complete?

Adding Kane, who is entering the final season of a four-year, $20.5 million contract, leaves the Canucks with just over $7 million in cap space with 22 players under contract for next season, per PuckPedia.

Forwards Brock Boeser and Pius Suter remain scheduled to hit unrestricted free agency, along with defenceman Noah Juulsen.

Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said in a team release that Kane fills a void on the team's roster.

“Evander is a physical power forward who will add some much-needed size and toughness to our group,” said Allvin. “We like the way he wins puck battles along the boards and handles himself in the dirty areas in front of the net. Evander moves well around the ice and has proven to be a productive goal scorer in the National Hockey League.

"We are excited to bring him back home to Vancouver and our staff looks forward to working with him this coming season.”

Drafted fourth overall by the Atlanta Thrashers in 2009, Kane has 326 goals and 617 points in 930 career games split between the Thrashers/Winnipeg Jets, Buffalo Sabres, San Jose Sharks, and Oilers.

The Vancouver native represented Canada three times at the World Championship, finishing as high as fifth place in 2011 and 2012.