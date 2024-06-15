Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane was not in the lineup for the second consecutive game as puck dropped in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final Saturday night.

Kane, who missed Game 3 Thursday night with a sports hernia injury, was not at Saturday's morning skate.

The 32-year-old Kane has four goals and four assists for eight points in 20 Stanley Cup Playoff games this season.

Meanwhile, forward Warren Foegele moved up to the top line alongside Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman for Saturday's do-or-die Game 4. Foegele had 20 goals and 21 assists during the regular season and has two goals and two assists in 18 playoff games.

If necessary, Game 5 of the Cup Final will go Tuesday night in Sunrise, Fla.