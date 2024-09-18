Edmonton Oilers general manager Stan Bowman confirmed Wednesday that forward Evander Kane will have surgery soon and will miss the start of the regular season.

Kane, 33, had 24 goals and 44 points in 77 games last season, his third with the Oilers.

Bowman did not specify what kind of surgery Kane will be having and would only state that the winger will be out "a while" when asked for a timeline.

Kane is signed through the 2025-26 season with a cap hit of $5.125 million.

The Vancouver, B.C. native has skated in 930 career NHL games, scoring 326 goals with 617 points split between the Thrashers/Jets, Buffalo Sabres and San Jose Sharks.



Nurse to be ready later in camp

Bowman also confirmed that defenceman Darnell Nurse will be ready late in training camp and that they're being cautious with him, per TSN's Ryan Rishaug.

Nurse, 29, had 10 goals and 32 points in 81 games in 2023-24 and is heading into his 10th season with the Oilers. In the playoffs, he had two goals and four points as the Oilers made it to the Stanley Cup Finals.

The Oilers currently have defenceman Travis Dermott in training camp on a PTO and also added forward Mike Hoffman on a PTO earlier on Wednesday.