Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane underwent knee surgery on Thursday and is expected to miss four-to-eight weeks, the team announced.

The 33-year-old has not played this season following abdominal surgery in September. The team says that while this procedure is unrelated, it will require him to pause his current rehabilitation schedule to recover from Thursday's operation.

Kane scored 24 goals and added 20 assists in 77 regular season games with the Oilers in 2023-24, adding four goals and eight points in 20 post-season contests as the Oilers reached Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

In 930 career games with the Oilers, Atlanta Thrashers, Winnipeg Jets, Buffalo Sabres, and San Jose Sharks, the Vancouver, B.C., native has 326 goals and 617 points.

He was originally selected fourth overall by Atlanta in the 2009 NHL Draft.