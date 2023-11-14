Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl was fined $5,000 on Tuesday for a dangerous trip on New York Islanders centre Bo Horvat.

Draisaitl received a two-minute minor for the trip on Horvat in the second period of the Oilers' 4-1 win on Monday night. He appeared to cross-checks Horvat's leg as players fought for the puck along the boards.

The 28-year-old has six goals and 19 points in 14 games with the Oilers this season while picking up 22 penalty minutes.

The $5,000 fine is the maximum allowable for Draisaitl, who carries a cap hit of $8.5 million through next season.