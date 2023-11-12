The Edmonton Oilers are firing head coach Jay Woodcroft, the team announced on Sunday.

Edmonton was on a shortlist of Stanley Cup favourites coming into the season but a 3-9-1 record through 13 games has them well back in the Pacific Division standings. And now, it’s cost Woodcroft his job. Assistant coach Dave Manson has also been relieved of his duties.

Hartford Wold Pack head coach Kris Knoblauch will replace Woodcroft as head coach in Edmonton with Paul Coffey as an assistant.

Hartford Wolf Pack head coach Kris Knoblauch will assume head coaching duties with the Oilers & will be joined by assistant coach Paul Coffey. — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) November 12, 2023

Woodcroft's run as head coach ends after a year-and-a-half run, beginning when he took over a struggling team from Dave Tippett in February of 2022. The Oilers found a spark under their new head coach, going 26-9-3 over their final 38 games and advancing to the Western Conference Final. But Edmonton’s run came to an end after they ran into the 119-point Colorado Avalanche, who swept them en route to a Stanley Cup title.

In their first full season under the 47-year-old, Oilers finished with 109 points – the fourth highest total in team history – and went into the playoffs with the second-most wins in the Western Conference. The Oilers once again ran into the eventual Stanley Cup champion as the Vegas Golden Knights sent them home in six games in the second round.

Hopes were sky-high for 2023-24 but the Oilers dropped six of their first seven games, including an 8-1 drubbing in Vancouver on opening night, and the team is currently mired in a four-game skid.

Woodcroft has been with the Oilers since 2015 when he joined the team as an assistant coach under Todd McLellan. In 2018, Woodcroft became the head coach of the club’s AHL affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors, and returned to the NHL just under four years later as Tippett’s replacement.

Woodcroft worked for the Detroit Red Wings as a video coach and the San Jose Sharks as an assistant before joining the Oilers.

