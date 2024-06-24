Carter Verhaeghe opened the scoring for the Florida Panthers, but Mattias Janmark answered shortly after as the Edmonton Oilers and Panthers finish the first period of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final tied 1-1.

Shots on goal favoured Florida eight-to-six in the first frame, though neither team particularly dominated chances or possessions.

After trading goals early, both teams settled into the action midway through the frame.

Edmonton found the biggest scoring chance in the late minutes of the first period on a rocket shot by Evan Bouchard from distance that clanged off the post and out to safety.

Just under seven minutes into the period, Cody Ceci found Janmark with a long outlet pass from the Edmonton zone, and Janmark went above the blocker to even the score at 1-1 with 13:16 remaining.

Edmonton took the first penalty of the game, when a high stick caught Brandon Montour in the face at the 2:21 mark.

Moments after the advantage ended, Verhaeghe used a masterful redirect on a cross-ice pass to beat Stuart Skinner and open the scoring for Florida. Evan Rodriguez and Matthew Tkachuk picked up assists on the goal.

The team that scored the opening goal has won eight straight Stanley Cup Game 7s, entering action tonight.