Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was not on the ice for practice on Sunday as he is feeling "under the weather," TSN's Ryan Rishaug reports.

Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch later told reporters he would play in Game 7.

Evander Kane skated in place of Nugent-Hopkins on a line with Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman.

Nugent-Hopkins played 19:15 in Edmonton's Game 5 victory, recording an assist and one shot on goal. He has seven goals and 15 assists for 22 points in 24 playoff games this year.

The Oilers, who trailed 3-0 in the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers, have won three straight in the series and are preparing for Game 7 in Florida on Monday.

Nugent-Hopkins, 31, tallied 18 goals and 49 assists for a total of 67 points in 80 games during the regular season.