While Connor McDavid has acknowledged he could enter the upcoming season without a contract extension in place, the Edmonton Oilers management team remains confident a deal will be reached.

Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson told the Oilers Now with Bob Stauffer on CHED 880 Tuesday that there's no panic on the team's side as McDavid weighs his options.

“I know there are sort of lots of commentary on the fact that Connor is not yet signed and why he hasn’t signed yet,” Jackson said. “[Oilers general manager Stan Bowman] and I, and [team owner] Daryl Katz and the rest of the management group, we don’t feel that way, we’re not nervous about it.

“Connor’s been an Oiler for 10 years. He’s done a lot of playing in Edmonton and living in Edmonton. He’s been very public about his desire to win and that’s sort of driving his decision-making."

Speaking last week at Hockey Canada's Olympic Orientation Camp, McDavid said has "every intention to win in Edmonton," but was non-committal on signing before the season.

"All options are on the table really," McDavid said. "We're going through it. I don't have a preference either way. I want to the group to be as focused and dialed in and ready to roll from Day 1 as much as possible and we don't need any distractions.

"I'm going to take my time with it and that's it."

TSN's Ryan Rishaug reported earlier that same day that McDavid has yet to discuss dollars or term on a contract extension with the Oilers, adding his camp is working through what the options are and what the ask will look like.

Jackson revealed Tuesday that he had an hour-long talk with McDavid's agent, Judd Moldaver, in the hours before joining Stauffer's show.

“Most options as far as term are on the table and we’re confident we’re going to get a deal done,” Jackson said. “The season doesn’t start for another five weeks. Of course we’d like to have it done now. We’d like to have it done before camp starts, but we’re going to get it done at some point. I’m confident in that.”

McDavid recorded 26 goals and 100 points in 67 games with the Oilers last season. He added seven goals and 33 points in 22 playoff games before his team was eliminated in the Stanley Cup Final by the Florida Panthers for the second straight year.

The 28-year-old set a clear focus after the season ended, telling reporters that a commitment to winning was a paramount to where he would sign his next deal.

"Winning would be at the top of the list,” McDavid said on June 19. “It's the most important thing. If I feel that there's a good window to win here, over and over again, then signing is no problem.

"It's only been a couple of days. I'm sure we'll get into it over the course of the next couple of weeks, but I'm not in a rush to make any decision, so I don't think that there needs to be any timeline. I know people are going to look at that July 1 day and be looking to see if there's anything done. But for me, I'm just not in a rush that way."

The 6-foot-1 centre is entering the final season of an eight-year, $100 million contract with an annual cap hit of $12.5 million. He is eligible to hit unrestricted free agency next summer.