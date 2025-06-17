The Edmonton Oilers will turn back to Stuart Skinner with their season on the line in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.

Skinner was in the starter's net during the team's gameday skate and confirmed afterward he will get the nod. Winger Kasperi Kapanen and defenceman John Klingberg took line rushes during the skate and will also draw back in, with Victor Arvidsson and Troy Stecher coming out.

Evander Kane was bumped up to the team's second-line with Leon Draisaitl and Kapanen, while Max Jones served as a placeholder on the top line for the absent Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who is expected to play on a line with Connor McDavid and Corey Perry.

Calvin Pickard got the start in Game 5, his first of the Stanley Cup Final, and allowed four goals on 18 shots. He is now 7-1 this postseason with a 2.85 goals-against average and an .886 save percentage in 10 games (seven starts).

Skinner was pulled in both his past two starts, first late in the third period of the Oilers' 6-1 loss in Game 3, and then again after allowing three goals on 17 shots in the first period of Game 4. Skinner has a 2.99 goals-against average, .891 save percentage, and three shutouts in 14 playoff starts this season.

"Stu's been in a lot of high-pressure games," head coach Kris Knoblauch said Tuesday. "...You look at the amount of elimination games he's played... every single game he's played in were really solid if not spectacular performances."

Kapanen was replaced by Arvidsson in the lineup for Game 5. He has three goals and six points in 11 games this postseason after scoring five goals and recording 13 points in 57 games with Edmonton during the regular season.

Klingberg has sat the past two games in favour of Stecher. The 32-year-old was taken out of the lineup after being minus-3 in a blowout 6-1 loss in Game 3. He has one goal and four points in 18 games this postseason while averaging 19:13 of ice time.

If the Oilers can extend the series on Tuesday, Game 7 is scheduled for Friday night in Edmonton.