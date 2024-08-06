Edmonton Oilers general manager Stan Bowman has opened talks with Leon Draisaitl’s camp, but a contract extension does not appear imminent at this point.

Bowman told NHL.com at the Gretzky Hlinka Cup Monday that he's spoken with Draisaitl’s agent, Mike Liut, since joining the team as general manager and executive vice president last month.

“I had a good conversation [with Liut] and we’re starting things off and the timing on that will be what it will be,” Bowman said. “I don’t have an update of where it’s going to be or the timing on that, but there is nothing negative to report, certainly.”

The 28-year-old Draisaitl had 41 goals and 106 points in 81 regular-season games and added 10 goals and 31 points in the playoffs. However, in the Stanley Cup Final, he had just three assists over the seven-game series.

Since being drafted third overall by Edmonton in 2014, Draisaitl has won the Hart Trophy, Art Ross Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award, along with five NHL All-Star nods. The German has 347 goals and 850 points in 719 career NHL games.



Key negotiations loom for Bowman

Bowman said in his introductory news conference that extending Draisaitl was a "top priority" for him upon taking over. He has also has more immediate concerns with restricted free agents Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway still in need of new contracts for the upcoming season.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid will be eligible to sign a new contract next summer, leaving the future of the team's core in question for now.

“Leon is a super-talented player, a huge part of what we’re doing, and he has been and will be for some time and that hasn’t changed at all,” Bowman said. “I think it’s really hard to find stars in the NHL, so when you have them, the goal is to keep them.

“The same thing with Connor. Those guys are a huge reason the team’s had a successful run so far, and they will be a big part of the future too.”

Draisaitl is entering the final season of his deal at a cap hit of $8.5 million, while McDavid has two years left at a cap hit of $12.5 million.